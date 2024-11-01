Mitsubishi Pencil Revises 2024 Forecasts Post-Lamy Acquisition

Mitsubishi Pencil Company, Limited (JP:7976) has released an update.

Mitsubishi Pencil Company has revised its earnings and dividend forecasts for 2024 following the acquisition of C. Josef Lamy GmbH. The company’s operating profit is expected to decrease due to higher than anticipated costs associated with the acquisition and restructuring, although net sales remain unchanged. However, the year-end dividend forecast has been increased by ¥2 per share, reflecting Mitsubishi Pencil’s confidence in its future corporate value growth.

