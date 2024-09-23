News & Insights

Markets
MNSO

MINISO Group To Acquire 29.4% Of Yonghui Shares - Quick Facts

September 23, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) has entered into share purchase agreements with certain shareholders of Yonghui Superstores Co., to acquire an aggregate of 29.4% of the issued and outstanding shares of Yonghui for a total cash consideration of approximately RMB 6.3 billion. Upon the consummation, the company expects to become the largest single shareholder of Yonghui. The share purchase agreements were entered into between Guangdong Juncai International Trading Co., a PRC subsidiary of the company, and the respective sellers. Guangdong Juncai will pay to each seller a cash consideration based on a per share price of RMB 2.35.

Yonghui is a retail chain operator in China, listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. It operates approximately 850 supermarkets, offering fresh produce and daily necessities to consumers across China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNSO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.