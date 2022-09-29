Markets
MINISO Board Approves Share Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) said its board approved a new share repurchase program on September 29, 2022, under which the company may repurchase up to $100 million in value of its outstanding ordinary shares and/or American depositary shares representing its ordinary shares over a period of 12 months. The Board believes that a share repurchase in the present conditions will demonstrate its confidence in the company's business outlook and prospects.

The company expects to fund repurchases under the 2022 Share Repurchase Program from surplus cash on its balance sheet.

