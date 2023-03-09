MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) Declares $0.24 Dividend

MIND C.T.I. said on March 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.24 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 22, 2023 will receive the payment on April 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.98%, the lowest has been 7.49%, and the highest has been 14.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.85 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in MIND C.T.I.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNDO is 0.05%, an increase of 40.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 3,214K shares. The put/call ratio of MNDO is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 609K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 609K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 350K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDO by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 193K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 77K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mind C.T.I Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MIND CTI Ltd. is a leading provider of convergent end-to-end billing and customer care product based solutions for service providers as well as unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises. The Company provides a complete range of billing applications for any business model (license, managed service or complete outsourced billing service) for Wireless, Wireline, Cable, IP Services and Quad-play carriers worldwide.

