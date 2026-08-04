Millrose Properties, Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Millrose Properties, Inc. (MRP) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $125.88 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $112.76 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Millrose Properties, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $127.56 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.1% to $196.85 million from $149.00 million last year.

Millrose Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $125.88 Mln. vs. $112.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $196.85 Mln vs. $149.00 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.