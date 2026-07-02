Millrose Properties About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MRP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/6/26, Millrose Properties Inc (Symbol: MRP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.77, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of MRP's recent stock price of $30.07, this dividend works out to approximately 2.56%, so look for shares of Millrose Properties Inc to trade 2.56% lower — all else being equal — when MRP shares open for trading on 7/6/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MRP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRP's low point in its 52 week range is $26.3001 per share, with $36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.95.

In Thursday trading, Millrose Properties Inc shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

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Further MRP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.