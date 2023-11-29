Mild U.S. Temps Weigh on Nat-Gas Prices

January Nymex natural gas (NGF24) on Wednesday closed down -0.033 (-1.16%).

Nat-gas prices Wednesday posted moderate losses and have closed lower for four consecutive sessions. Forecasts for milder U.S. weather that curb heating demand for nat-gas are undercutting prices. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said Wednesday that temperatures will be generally mild over North America over the next 10+ days. Also, a negative carryover from Wednesday's slide in European nat-gas prices to a 7-week low undercut U.S. nat-gas prices.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Wednesday was 104.3 bcf/day (+3.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Wednesday was 97.5 bcf/day (+20.9% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Wednesday were 14.4 bcf/day (-2.7% w/w), according to BNEF.

High inventories caused by carryover from the mild 2022/23 winter and weak heating demand have undercut nat-gas prices. Gas storage across Europe was 97% full as of November 26, above the 5-year seasonal average of 86% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of November 17 were +7.0% above their 5-year seasonal average.

A decline in U.S. electricity output is bearish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended November 25 fell -2.4% y/y to 71,126 GWh (gigawatt hours), and cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending November 25 fell -0.7% y/y to 4,090,180 GWh.

The consensus is for Thursday’s weekly EIA nat-gas inventories to fall by -6 bcf.

Last Wednesday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices as nat-gas inventories for the week ended November 17 unexpectedly fell -7 bcf versus expectations of a +3 bcf increase, although a smaller draw than the 5-year average of -53 bcf. As of November 17, nat-gas inventories were up +7.4% y/y and were +7.0% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported last Wednesday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended November 24 rose +3 rigs to 117 rigs, just above the 19-month low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs this year have fallen back after climbing to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

