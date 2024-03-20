Midweek Corn Trade Beginning a Penny Lower

The morning corn market is trading ¾ of a cent to 1 ¾ cents weaker so far into the midweek session. The overnight market had May trading from UNCH to -2 ½ cents. On Tuesday corn ended near the the session highs with 2 ½ to 3 ½ cent gains.

Weekly EIA data will be released later this morning, with ethanol plant operators expecting the daily average to be +/- 16,000 bpd of last week’s 1.024 million bpd.

Brazil’s AgRural had corn harvest at 68% finished for the Center-South region, up from 57% last week and 51% at the same time last year. Thery reported 2nd crop planting at 97% complete, matching Safras reports. China has apparently approved another 27 GMO corn varieties for planting on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported grain shipments totaled 32.4 MMT, including 17.4 MMT of corn, for the season-to-date. That is 9.4% below last year, with corn shipments trailing last year’s pace by 17%. Ukraine’s Ag. Ministry is predicting that 2024 corn acres there will total 3.86 million hectares, down 4.5% from 2023. Shortages of labor, inputs and transport are all factors.

May 24 Corn closed at $4.39 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.15 5/8, up 3 7/8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.52 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.73 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.