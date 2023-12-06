Midday Cotton Quotes Mixed

The front month cotton market is trading mixed within 10 points of UNCH.

The Census confirmed cotton exports were 390,390 bales for October. That was a 41% drop from the Sep shipment and was 30% lighter than Oct ’22. The season’s sum reached 2.08m bales through the first three months, compared to 2.54m bales during last year.

The Cotlook A Index backed off by 50 points back to 89.80 cents/lb. The AWP was 105 points lower last Thursday, to 64.18 cents/lb. It will be updated Thursday after the close by USDA. ICE decertified nearly 30k bales for 58,324 certified stocks as of 12/1.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 79.48, down 20 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 80.16, down 11 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 80.65, down 8 points

