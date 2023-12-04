Midday Cotton in Red

Cotton is off the lows after falling sharply this morning. Futures are currently 17 to 33 points in the red, as March has already seen a 150 point trading range for the day.

The Cotlook A Index was 60 points stronger at 90.30 cents/lb for 12/1. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review showed 35,889 bales were sold with an average price of 75.04 cents/lb. The AWP was 105 points lower to 64.18 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks stand at 87,770 bales.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 79.19, down 23 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 79.86, down 26 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 80.45, down 32 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.