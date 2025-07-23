Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $4.76 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $11.77 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.1 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.4% to $48.20 million from $38.76 million last year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.76 Mln. vs. $11.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $48.20 Mln vs. $38.76 Mln last year.

