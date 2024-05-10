News & Insights

Technology
MSFT

Microsoft Set To Launch Mobile Game Store This July

May 10, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - During the Bloomberg Technology Summit, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced that it plans to launch a new mobile game store in July.

This store, which is yet to be given a name, will be introduced on web browsers instead of as a designated app.

Xbox president, Sarah Bond, disclosed that the company plans to include its first-party portfolio, which includes popular games such as Candy Crush and Minecraft, in the mobile store at its launch. Microsoft intends to invite other publishers to join the platform in the future.

According to Bond, the company's primary reason for launching the store initially on the web is to provide an accessible experience across all devices and countries, independent of the policies of closed ecosystem stores. Microsoft plans to expand the store later on. By avoiding an app-based launch, the company seeks to offer an alternative to Apple and Google, which levy a 30% fee on sales.

Microsoft first hinted at a mobile store in 2022 when it announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The store will initially showcase titles mainly from Activision Blizzard. Nevertheless, an Xbox spokesperson stated that this is just the first phase in Microsoft's endeavor to establish a trustworthy app store centered on gaming. While Microsoft intends to include third-party publishers in the future, they did not disclose a specific timeline for this expansion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.