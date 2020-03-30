Microsoft Rises 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) are climbing more than 4% Monday morning.

On Sunday, in a blog post, the company said its cloud services in the regions where the social distancing is enforced during the coronavirus pandemic, have seen an increase of 775 percent. This increased demand includes Microsoft Teams, Xbox, Windows Virtual Desktop, and Power BI.

Windows virtual desktop usage has grown more than 3 times and government use of public Power BI to share COVID-19 dashboards with citizens has surged by 42 percent in a week.

Microsoft said, it has started tweaking its cloud services accordingly.

MSFT is currently trading at $156.05. It has traded in the range of $116.96- $190.70 in the past 52-weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.