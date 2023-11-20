Microsoft (MSFT) Xbox Opens Pre-Orders for Railbreak Shooter

Microsoft MSFT recently announced that on-rails arcade shooter, Railbreak, is set to launch on Xbox Series XS on Dec 22. Pre-orders started on Nov 17.



Inspired by classic arcade games like The House of the Dead and Time Crisis, Railbreak marks a departure from the traditional survival horror thriller series, Outbreak, into the on-rails arcade shooter genre.



Railbreak seems to offer a compelling blend of nostalgic arcade shooter elements and cutting-edge technology, providing players with a visually striking and action-packed gaming experience.



The inclusion of multiplayer options, a variety of game modes and difficulties adds to the game's accessibility and replay value.



Fans of on-rails shooter and arcade enthusiasts will likely find Railbreak to be an exciting addition to their gaming library.

Gameplay Enhancements and Multiplayer Features to Attract Players

Railbreak is the first game built in Unreal Engine 5, showcasing a significant graphical leap over previous titles. Next-generation features, such as ray tracing, lumen and volumetric lighting, create a visually stunning and immersive experience.



The utilization of Unreal Engine 5 enables advances in gameplay, such as dismemberment physics for strategic combat against zombie hordes. Improved processing power allows for a higher enemy count, increasing the frenetic pace of the game.



The game offers support for optional two-player co-op in all modes, including Story, Score Attack and Onslaught. It comes with seven unique scenarios, offering diverse environments for players to explore.



Numerous zombie and enemy variations, multiple weapons and unlockable characters with their own loadouts contribute to the game's depth.



Emphasis on replayability encourages players to achieve higher ranks on individual levels and enjoy the game with friends.

Gaming Lineup to Fend Off Competition

With some anticipated releases right around the corner and lots of games on the horizon in the coming months, a host of new games are set to fill up the Xbox Series X library.



In Gaming, the company expects revenue growth in the mid to high 40s for the fiscal second quarter of 2024. This includes roughly 35 points of net impact from the Activision acquisition. Microsoft expects Xbox content and services revenue growth in the mid to high 50s, driven by roughly 50 points of net impact from the Activision acquisition.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 54.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 44.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The next iteration of Flight Simulator 2024 includes added features, such as hot air balloons and aerial fire-fighting. The game is coming by the end of 2024 on both Xbox and PC. The company has also announced an update for Microsoft’s Flight Simulator 2020.



Star Wars: Outlaws is the next videogame from Ubisoft UBSFY, which was unveiled at the Xbox showcase 2023. Set to release in 2024, the game will be available on all the major platforms, including PC, Xbox and PlayStation.



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is another interesting title, which will be coming to PC and Xbox Series S|X by the end of 2024.



These updated games are expected to fend off competitors like Sony SONY and Electronic Arts EA and boost gaming revenues in the rest of 2023 and 2024.



SONY’s upcoming game releases, such as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Rise of Ronin, are anticipated to pose a formidable challenge to Microsoft. EA Sports College Football and The Sims 4 For Rent Expansion Pack are projected to gain popularity, thereby providing strong competition for MSFT.



Even though Microsoft faces tough competition from its competitors, it is expected to do well in the gaming market because of its high-quality immersive games and consoles.

