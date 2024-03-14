Microsoft (MSFT) to Make Copilot for Security Available Widely

Microsoft MSFT has decided to make its Copilot for Security available worldwide on Apr 1, 2024. This groundbreaking solution is the industry's inaugural generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool tailored specifically for security and IT professionals. With Copilot, users gain the ability to detect elusive threats, expedite processes and enhance team proficiency.



Leveraging extensive data and threat intelligence, including more than 78 trillion daily security signals processed by Microsoft, Copilot is poised to deliver personalized insights and guide strategic actions. The aim is to empower security operations with the speed and scalability of AI, thereby transforming security practices.



The latest Copilot for Security economic study underscores the remarkable benefits experienced by seasoned security analysts. Participants utilizing Copilot showcased a notable 22% increase in task efficiency and a 7% enhancement in overall accuracy. Impressively, a staggering 97% expressed a desire to continue using Copilot for future tasks. This study builds upon prior research, demonstrating across various experience levels and expertise domains the profound impact Copilot can have on security operations, fostering inclusivity and advancement within the field.



To ensure accessibility for a broad spectrum of organizations, Microsoft introduces a provisioned pay-as-you-go licensing model. This flexible pricing approach enables swift adoption and scalability tailored to individual needs and budgets. Coupled with Copilot's global availability and multilingual capabilities, this offering ensures accessibility across diverse geographical regions and linguistic landscapes.



Furthermore, Copilot for Security introduces a host of new features, including custom promptbooks, knowledgebase integrations, multi-language support and third-party integrations. These innovations aim to empower users with enhanced customization, streamlined workflows and seamless integration with existing security infrastructures.

Microsoft's commitment to democratizing AI extends beyond Copilot, encompassing comprehensive measures to secure and govern AI applications. By offering tools to discover risks, protect applications and data and govern usage, the company empowers organizations to confidently navigate the evolving landscape of AI-driven technologies.



As part of the broader Microsoft Security portfolio, Copilot synergizes with existing products to provide end-to-end protection for digital estates. Integrations with Microsoft Security products promise to further streamline operations and bolster security posture, ensuring holistic protection against emerging threats.



With Copilot, organizations can confidently navigate the complexities of the digital landscape and secure the knowledge of cutting-edge AI technology. Together with Microsoft, security professionals can lead their organizations into the future, equipped with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in the age of AI.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fiscal 2024 total revenues is pegged at $243.69 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 14.99%.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company got off to an early lead in the generative AI wars, thanks to its work with OpenAI, but the competition from the likes of Alphabet GOOGL, Salesforce CRM and Adobe ADBE, among others, is catching up. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Google recently launched Vertex AI Search for Healthcare, a generative AI-powered tool intended for the healthcare industry. In February, Alphabet’s Google debuted its Gemini Business, a $20-per-month add-on for its Gemini for Workspace productivity suite.



Adobe recently collaborated with researchers at the University of California and Carnegie Mellon to introduce Project Music GenAI Control, a platform that allows users to generate audio from text descriptions or reference melodies. The tool uses generative AI to assist users in creating and editing music without professional experience.



Last week, Salesforce announced two new healthcare programs running on its AI-powered Einstein 1 Platform.

