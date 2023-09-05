Microsoft (MSFT) Seeks to Dodge EU's Gatekeepers Tag for Bing

Microsoft MSFT is reportedly making efforts to keep the Bing search engine off the European Union's (EU) gatekeeper list, which would subject it to new obligations and regulations under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).



The DMA is an attempt by the EU to assert greater control over the activities of major tech companies operating in the European market.



The DMA specifies certain criteria to identify gatekeeper companies. These criteria include having an annual turnover of more than €7.5 billion, a market capitalization above €75 billion and active monthly users in the EU of at least 45 million.



The DMA requires gatekeepers to share data, link to competitors and make their services interoperable with rival apps. This is intended to open up markets and enable competition from European start-ups.



However, there are concerns that some of these requirements might inadvertently benefit Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google.



Microsoft’s search engine Bing is far less popular than Google Search and imposing the same obligations as on Google Search would put it at a disadvantage. Bing commands about 3% of the share of global search, according to StatCounter. Google Search, in contrast, commands about 91% of the global search engine market share.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 37% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 40.4% in the same period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Other Tech Giants Defying EU’s New Law

The EU is likely to unveil its list of gatekeepers on Sep 6, subjecting tech giants like Apple AAPL, Amazon.com, Google and Meta Platforms Inc. META to strict regulations aimed at promoting competition and interoperability.



The DMA is expected to face legal challenges, with tech companies potentially challenging the European Commission's decisions in the EU courts.



Apple has joined Microsoft in defending the inclusion of its iMessage service as a gatekeeper. The tech giant may argue that iMessage falls short of DMA’s user threshold of 45 million monthly users, exempting it from obligations like facilitating rival apps, including Meta’s WhatsApp.



Apple is actively working on methods to enable third-party app stores and sideloading on its iOS platform to comply with anticipated rules.



This dispute is part of a broader trend of increased regulatory scrutiny of tech giants by European authorities. Other pieces of legislation, such as the Digital Services Act, are also designed to regulate the Internet and digital services.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.