Microsoft (MSFT) Pledges Copyright Protection for Copilot Users

Microsoft's MSFT recent announcement regarding its Copilot Copyright Commitment is a significant step in addressing concerns related to the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and potential copyright issues.



Microsoft acknowledges the concerns of authors and artists regarding the use of their work with AI models and services. The company believes that it should be responsible for addressing these concerns and ensuring that authors retain control of their rights and receive fair compensation for their creations.



MSFT is taking responsibility for potential copyright risks associated with the use of its Copilot services and the content they generate. If a third party sues a commercial customer for copyright infringement related to the use of Microsoft's Copilots, the company will defend the customer and cover any adverse judgments or settlements resulting from the lawsuit.



The company has implemented guardrails, filters and other technologies in its Copilots to reduce the likelihood of returning infringing content. Customers are required to use these technologies but they must not attempt to generate infringing materials.



This commitment builds upon Microsoft's existing intellectual property indemnity support, which has been in place for years.

While the company is assuming responsibility for copyright claims, customers must use the Copilot services responsibly and not misuse the technology to intentionally create harmful content.



The Copilot Copyright Commitment applies to the paid versions of Microsoft commercial Copilot services and Bing Chat Enterprise, including products like Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Other Tech Giants Assure Commitment Toward Ethical AI Practices

Lawsuits related to AI-generated content are becoming increasingly common as AI technology evolves.



Microsoft, GitHub and OpenAI already face a lawsuit alleging Copilot regurgitates licensed code without giving credit to creators. Authors and visual artists have filed lawsuits claiming AI companies illegally used their work to train generative AI models.



Meta Platforms META has also developed a multi-stage AI review system to classify content for advertisers, ensuring brand suitability controls are implemented. This system complements existing technology which identifies content that violates or potentially violates Meta’s Community Standards and Guidelines.



Alphabet GOOGL has assured that responsible AI remains a top priority. The company had already been in the midst of controversy in 2020 and 2021, when two of its AI ethics research leaders, Margaret Mitchell and Timnit Gebru, were fired. Google is striking a partnership to combine its AI language models with software from startup Replit Inc., which helps computer programmers write code in a bid to compete with a similar product from Microsoft’s GitHub and OpenAI.



Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services entered into a multi-part collaboration with NVIDIA, which is focused on building out the world’s most scalable and on-demand AI infrastructure optimized for training increasingly complex large language models and developing generative AI applications.



Microsoft acknowledges that AI raises legal questions and challenges and is committed to working with various stakeholders, including the tech sector, authors, artists, government officials, the academic community and civil society, to address these issues and ensure that AI promotes knowledge while protecting creators' rights.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s stock rose 3.2% on Sep 7 to close at $348.10, topping its prior all-time high reached in November 2021. The company could pick up $10 billion or more in annual AI revenues from developers using its Azure cloud or OpenAI’s models.



Shares of the company have gained 38.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 39.7% in the same period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $54.42 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.57%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.65 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 12.77%.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.