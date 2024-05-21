Microsoft (MSFT) Debuts Copilot+ PCs With AI-Focused Features

Microsoft MSFT recently introduced a revolutionary category of Windows PCs designed for AI called Copilot+ PCs. These devices represent the pinnacle of speed and intelligence in the Windows ecosystem, boasting powerful silicon capable of more than 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS), all-day battery life and access to advanced AI models.



Copilot+ PCs are designed to handle complex tasks effortlessly, thanks to their integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) and new system architecture that seamlessly combines CPU, GPU and NPU. This innovation delivers unprecedented performance, making Copilot+ PCs up to 20 times more powerful and 100 times more efficient for AI workloads compared to previous models.



Key features include Recall, which allows users to easily locate and remember anything seen on their PC, and Cocreator, which enables near real-time AI image generation and editing directly on the device. Live Captions can translate audio from over 40 languages into English in real time, enhancing communication and accessibility.



Copilot+ PCs come with enhanced security features, including the Microsoft Pluton Security processor and Windows 11 updates, ensuring robust protection out of the box. With up to 22 hours of video playback or 15 hours of web browsing on a single charge, these PCs offer exceptional battery life.



These new PCs support a wide range of native Arm64 applications, including Microsoft 365 apps, Chrome, Spotify, Zoom and more, ensuring excellent performance across the board. New AI-powered experiences are also integrated into creative and productivity apps like Adobe's Creative Cloud suite and DaVinci Resolve Studio.



Copilot+ PCs mark a significant shift in AI innovation, moving from the cloud to the device itself. Microsoft’s commitment to responsible AI development ensures that these new capabilities are ethical, safe and secure, with personalized privacy controls built into the system.



With the introduction of Copilot+ PCs, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is set to redefine the future of personal computing, offering powerful AI-driven experiences that enhance productivity, creativity and connectivity in unprecedented ways. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Microsoft’s New AI PC to Challenge Apple's MacBook Air

Microsoft's new PC push comes as the market enters the early innings of a turnaround after two years of declines. According to an IDC report, 59.8 million PCs were shipped, up 1.5% year over year in the first quarter against a 28.7% decline during the same time in 2023. Lenovo topped the shipment list, trailed by HP and Dell Technologies, in terms of market share. Lenovo, HP HPQ, Dell Technologies DELL and Apple AAPL had 23%, 20.1%, 15.5% and 8.1%, respectively.



According to Microsoft, a laptop running one of Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite chips will provide 20% more battery life than Apple’s MacBook Air, 23% better peak performance and 58% better sustained multithread performance. The company also demonstrated that Adobe's Photoshop ran on its Surface laptop and beat Apple's MacBook Air with M3 chips in certain tasks.



Despite these cutting-edge AI moves, shares of Microsoft have gained 13.1% year to date compared with the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 16.5% growth amid intensifying competition from other tech giants like Apple, Amazon and Alphabet as they are all making aggressive moves to expand their generative AI capabilities.



Microsoft's announcements come just a few weeks before rival Apple is expected to debut its own AI features across its product lines, including the iPhone and Mac, at its WWDC developer event on June 10.



Copilot+ PC features sleek, thin, and lightweight devices from Microsoft Surface and OEM partners, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung. These devices are available for pre-order today and will be on sale starting Jun 18, with prices starting at $999.

