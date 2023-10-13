News & Insights

Microsoft Completes $69 Bln Activision Blizzard Deal

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday that it has completed its $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard.

Earlier today, UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA cleared the acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by tech giant Microsoft without cloud gaming rights.

The decision was taken after the UK competition regulatory authority concluded that the deal would now preserve competitive prices and better services.

As per the concession made by Microsoft in August, gaming company Ubisoft Entertainment SA (UBSFY) would buy Activision's cloud gaming rights.

It was in January last year that Microsoft agreed to buy Activision for $95.00 per share, in an all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion.

The deal faced severe scrutiny ever since from regulators around the world over concerns that it would alter the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market.

