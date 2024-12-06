Micron Technology's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Micron Technology. Our analysis of options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) revealed 39 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $738,388, and 23 were calls, valued at $1,064,308.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $170.0 for Micron Technology, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Micron Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Micron Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $44.6 $44.3 $44.3 $60.00 $177.2K 116 40 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/13/24 $11.0 $10.4 $10.85 $90.00 $108.5K 605 26 MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/13/24 $5.3 $5.0 $5.1 $106.00 $98.9K 793 200 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.65 $11.5 $11.5 $100.00 $80.5K 4.4K 73 MU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $1.86 $1.83 $1.84 $102.00 $76.2K 2.1K 695

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Present Market Standing of Micron Technology With a trading volume of 5,721,375, the price of MU is up by 0.56%, reaching $101.43. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Micron Technology, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.