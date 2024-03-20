Micron Technology Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Micron Technology (MU):

Earnings: $793 million in Q2 vs. -$2.31 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.71 in Q2 vs. -$2.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $476 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.25 per share Revenue: $5.82 billion in Q2 vs. $3.69 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 - $0.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.40 - $6.80 Bln

