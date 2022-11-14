Micron (MU) Avails DDR5 Memory for 4G AMD EPYC Processors

Micron Technology MU recently announced the availability of DDR5 memory for the data center, which is validated for the Advanced Micro Devices’ AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors.

In collaboration with AMD, Micron assessed high-performance computing workloads: OpenFOAM, Weather Research and Forecasting (“WRF”) and CP2K, with DDR4 memory on 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors and with DDR5 memory on 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors. The combination of Micron DDR5 and AMD’s 4th Gen processor enhanced the performances of OpenFOAM, WRF and CP2K dynamics by 2.4x, 2.1x and 2.03x, respectively.

Further, the Micron DDR5 memory attained a peak memory bandwidth of 378 GB/s per socket with AMD’s 4th Gen EPYC processors, higher than the 189 GB/s attained with AMD’s 3rd Gen EPYC processors. Thus, the memory offers two times higher bandwidth compared to prior generations of the processor systems on the STREAM benchmark.



At maturity, DDR5 enables speeds of 8800 MT/s, delivering up to a 3x improvement in effective memory bandwidth compared to DDR4, which is required to feed the continued growth of central processing unit cores in the modern data center. Moreover, DDR5 brings new and increased densities with 24Gb components and even higher densities in the future.



Micron DDR5 memory ensures increased reliability and scaling as it sports 16Gb and 24Gb densities today, up to 64Gb chip densities in the future, and will deliver 4x the memory density of DDR4.



The combination of Micron’s DDR5 and AMD 4th Gen EPYC processors is likely to transform the data center operations of AMD enterprise customers while accelerating their time to value, reducing their total ownership costs and aiding to address their sustainability targets. DDR5 stands as a significant enhancement in the system memory capabilities that are required to enable increasingly memory-bound algorithms, which bodes well for the next generation of data center infrastructure.



During fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, Micron reported Dynamic random access memory revenues of $4.81 billion, which represented 72% of the total top line. The company continues to witness growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5th-generation cellular network adoptions. A rising mix of high-value solutions, 5th Gen adoption in Internet of Things devices and wireless infrastructure, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are the company’s growth drivers.



Shares of Micron and AMD have declined 18.6% and 50.6%, respectively, in the past year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Micron currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while AMD carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Celestica CLS and Fabrinet FN, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has increased by 9 cents to 53 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16 cents up to $1.86 per share in the past 30 days.



CLS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of the company have declined 0.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 16 cents northward to $1.89 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have improved 7.6% to $7.48 per share in the past seven days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.4%. Shares of the company have gained 6.2% in the past year.

