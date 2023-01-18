Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

Microchip Technology (MCHP) closed at $73.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 4.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Microchip Technology as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.55, up 29.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.15 billion, up 22.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $8.33 billion, which would represent changes of +28.85% and +22.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microchip Technology. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. Microchip Technology is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Microchip Technology currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.87.

It is also worth noting that MCHP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MCHP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

