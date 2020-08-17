Amesite Operating, which provides an AI-driven platform for developing online learning products, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $16 million in an initial public offering.



The Detroit, MI-based company plans to raise $16 million by offering 3.1 million shares at a price range of $4.50 to $5.50. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Amesite Operating would command a fully diluted market value of $109 million.



Amesite provides customized, high performance, and scalable online products for customers including businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools.



Amesite Operating was founded in 2017 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AMST. The company filed confidentially on April 14, 2020. Laidlaw & Company (UK) is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Micro-cap learning software provider Amesite files and sets terms for a $16 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.