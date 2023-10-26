MGC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (Symbol: MGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $148.75, changing hands as low as $147.60 per share. Vanguard Mega Cap shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGC's low point in its 52 week range is $128.20 per share, with $162.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.02.

