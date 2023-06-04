MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) Declares $0.04 Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.85%, the lowest has been 7.86%, and the highest has been 15.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Special Value Trust. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFV is 0.01%, a decrease of 22.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.68% to 310K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shaker Financial Services holds 67K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFV by 3.41% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 67K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFV by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 41K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFV by 89,277.81% over the last quarter.

CoreCap Advisors holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 24.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFV by 15.84% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFS Special Value Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® Special Value Trust is a high-yield taxable closed-end fund. The fund seeks high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation.

