MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) Declares $0.04 Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 19, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.81%, the lowest has been 7.86%, and the highest has been 15.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.23 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Special Value Trust. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFV is 0.02%, an increase of 314.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 57.96% to 656K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Morgan Stanley holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFV by 88.20% over the last quarter.

RYMSX - Guggenheim Multi-Hedge Strategies Fund Class P holds 0K shares.

Marion Wealth Management holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Clean Yield Group holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dudley Capital Management holds 14K shares.

MFS Special Value Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® Special Value Trust is a high-yield taxable closed-end fund. The fund seeks high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation.

