Methode Electronics Appoints Mark Schwabero As Chairman

September 13, 2024 — 12:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) has announced the appointment of Mark Schwabero as the new Chairman of the Board, following the retirement of former Chairman Walter Aspatore.

Schwabero was previously appointed Methode's Vice Chairman of the Board in May 2024 and has been a director at the company since 2019. He was formerly Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Brunswick Corporation, a recreational marine products company, from 2016 to 2018.

