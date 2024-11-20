News & Insights

Meteoric Resources Sells Palm Springs Project to WIN Metals

November 20, 2024 — 11:58 pm EST

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.

Meteoric Resources NL has successfully sold its Palm Springs Gold Project in Western Australia to WIN Metals Ltd for up to $5 million. The deal includes an initial cash payment and shares in WIN Metals, allowing Meteoric to maintain a stake in the future potential of Palm Springs. This strategic move allows Meteoric to concentrate on its core project in Brazil, while strengthening its financial position.

