Meteoric Resources Sells Palm Springs Project to WIN Metals

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Meteoric Resources NL has successfully sold its Palm Springs Gold Project in Western Australia to WIN Metals Ltd for up to $5 million. The deal includes an initial cash payment and shares in WIN Metals, allowing Meteoric to maintain a stake in the future potential of Palm Springs. This strategic move allows Meteoric to concentrate on its core project in Brazil, while strengthening its financial position.
For further insights into AU:WIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.