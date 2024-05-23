News & Insights

Meta's Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Get Several Updates

May 23, 2024 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms (META) announced that its Ray-Ban smart glasses will gradually feature several new updates such as posting stories directly to Instagram, support for Amazon Music and meditation app Calm.

The Facebook-parent said that the smart glasses would now have an option to share images on Instagram stories without the help of a phone. The user could just say "Hey Meta, share my last photo to Instagram," after taking a picture or "post a photo to Instagram" before taking a photo.

Additionally, the glasses would support Amazon Music along with Spotify and Apple Music, which was added last month. The user has to say "Hey Meta, play Amazon Music" to enjoy music through the eyewear's open-ear audio system. The user can control the music with the help of eyewear's touch control or through voice.

Moreover, the smart glasses users can control their Calm app account by saying "Hey Meta, play the Daily Calm." And in case, the user doesn't have an account, they can get a three-month subscription for free.

Earlier, Meta introduced multimodal AI for the Ray-Ban smart glasses, enabling the eyewear to read signs in multiple languages, identify landmarks, describe surroundings, write Instagram captions and make video calls on Whatsapp.

