Meta Reportedly Acquires Minority Stake In EssilorLuxottica

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the parent company of Facebook, has acquired a minority stake in French ophthalmic firm EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Meta purchased just under 3% of EssilorLuxottica, a stake valued at approximately 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) based on the current market price. The company is considering increasing its investment to around 5% over time, although those plans may still change.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.