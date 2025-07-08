Markets

Meta Reportedly Acquires Minority Stake In EssilorLuxottica

July 08, 2025 — 09:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the parent company of Facebook, has acquired a minority stake in French ophthalmic firm EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Meta purchased just under 3% of EssilorLuxottica, a stake valued at approximately 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) based on the current market price. The company is considering increasing its investment to around 5% over time, although those plans may still change.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.