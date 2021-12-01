Meta Platforms Is Growing in This Important Gaming Market

Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and the current state of the live-gaming streaming market. Here are some highlights from the video.

Stream Hatchet reported that the top three livestreaming platforms for the third quarter of 2021 are Twitch, owned by Amazon, YouTube Gaming, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook Gaming, owned by Meta Platforms. Twitch is currently the leader, with over 5.7 billion hours watched, representing roughly 70% of the market. Facebook Gaming, with 1.3 billion hours watched, is the only platform that saw quarter-over-quarter growth. YouTube Gaming is currently in last place with 1.1 billion hours watched. The top three publishers for the quarter reported by Stream Hatchet were Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) , Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) , and Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) . Tencent holds the lead with 1.1 billion hours watched, driven by the success of League of Legends and Valorant. Take-Two Interactive comes in second with 0.7 billion hours watched, driven by GTA V. The third is Activision with 0.6 billion hours watched, driven by Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Hearthstone.

