Meta Platforms, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $14.02 billion, or $5.33 per share. This compares with $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $40.11 billion from $32.17 billion last year.

Meta Platforms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $14.02 Bln. vs. $4.65 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.33 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.96 -Revenue (Q4): $40.11 Bln vs. $32.17 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $34.5-37 billion

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.