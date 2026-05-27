Mesa Laboratories Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$4.14 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$4.14 million, or -$0.75 per share. This compares with -$7.11 million, or -$1.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $63.72 million from $62.13 million last year.

Mesa Laboratories Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$4.14 Mln. vs. -$7.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.75 vs. -$1.31 last year. -Revenue: $63.72 Mln vs. $62.13 Mln last year.

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