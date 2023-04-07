Mersen (CBLNF) Declares $1.25 Dividend

Mersen said on April 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.25 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.51%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mersen. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBLNF is 0.13%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.23% to 2,614K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.07% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mersen is $42.46. The forecasts range from a low of $38.45 to a high of $47.84. The average price target represents an increase of 53.07% from its latest reported closing price of $27.74.

The projected annual revenue for Mersen is $1,108MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISVL - iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBLNF by 25.17% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBLNF by 10.91% over the last quarter.

HAISX - Harbor International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 54K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EUSC - WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 64.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBLNF by 10.44% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR International Small Cap ETF holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBLNF by 27.57% over the last quarter.

