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Mercury General Corp. Reports Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

August 04, 2026 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mercury General Corp. (MCY) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $263.502 million, or $4.76 per share. This compares with $166.472 million, or $3.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $1.681 billion from $1.477 billion last year.

Mercury General Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $263.502 Mln. vs. $166.472 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.76 vs. $3.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.681 Bln vs. $1.477 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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