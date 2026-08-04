Mercury General Corp. Reports Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Mercury General Corp. (MCY) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $263.502 million, or $4.76 per share. This compares with $166.472 million, or $3.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $1.681 billion from $1.477 billion last year.

Mercury General Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $263.502 Mln. vs. $166.472 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.76 vs. $3.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.681 Bln vs. $1.477 Bln last year.

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