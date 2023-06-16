Mercer (MERC) Boosts Production Capacity With Structurlam Buy

Mercer International MERC announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation and its subsidiaries for $81 million. This move will fortify MERC’s position as a leading mass timber provider in North America. The addition of glued laminated timber (glulam) capability will expand its product offering and enable it to serve its growing customer base.



The Structurlam assets include a state-of-the-art mass timber facility in Conway, AR which has an annual capacity of approximately 75,000 cubic meters. It can produce both glulam and cross-laminated timber (CLT). The deal also includes three facilities located in British Columbia, Canada with a combined annual capacity of approximately 40,000 cubic meters of glulam and CLT.

Structurlam had entered into a stalking horse asset purchase agreement with Mercer in April 2023. Structurlam subsequently filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the U.S. code. Last month, MERC received bankruptcy court approval for the acquisition.

Augments Production Capacity

The acquisition will boost Mercer's CLT capacity by approximately 210,000 cubic meters and add 45,000 cubic meters of glulam production capacity. Glulam is used as a primary material for load-bearing structures such as columns, beams, floor joists and trusses. It has gained preference compared to other construction materials such as steel and concrete due to its high strength-to-weight ratio, increased efficiencies in logistics and smaller carbon footprint.

Gaining Share in CLT & Glulam Markets

The acquisition of Structurlam’s assets fits well with MERC’s strategy to expand and diversify its product mix in solid wood operations while building its existing mass timber business. It will also complement the company’s existing Mercer Mass Timber facility in Spokane Valley, WA and is further expected to lead to significant synergies on a combined basis. Both these facilities, being two of the most modern mass timber facilities in North America, will aid Mercer in capitalizing on the growing market share of CLT and glulam in the North American construction business. It also adds to the company’s efforts to bring sustainable and carbon-reducing products to the market.

Price Performance

Shares of Mercer International have fallen 32.2% over the past year, compared with the industry's 16.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

