Mental Health in Retirement: Avoiding the Identity Void

Many people look forward to retirement and can't wait to stop reporting to work on a daily basis. But a funny thing tends to happen to people once they stop working: They suddenly lose their sense of purpose and start feeling overwhelmingly lost.

A study in the journal Aging & Mental Health found that retirees show more signs of depression than people who are still working, despite the heavy loads of stress that can come with a job. And part of the reason may be feeling lonely.

In 2023, 34% of Americans ages 50 to 80 reported feeling isolated, according to the University of Michigan's National Poll on Healthy Aging. And while this age group might encompass both workers and retirees, it's easy to see why people risk feeling lonely once they stop going to work.

There's also the fact that losing your job (even if you choose to leave it) can result in a loss of identity. You may start to feel like your life has no purpose once you're no longer working.

That's why it's so important to take care of your mental health in retirement, especially early on when you're getting used to your new lifestyle. And it starts with proper planning years before your career comes to an end.

Make sure you're all set financially

A big reason retirees' mental health tends to decline is that they find themselves worried about money. It's not an easy mental shift to go from earning a steady paycheck to having to live off of savings and Social Security.

To avoid financial stress, do your best to build up a decent-sized nest egg ahead of retirement. Knowing you should have enough money to cover your expenses could help make that adjustment easier. And the more savings you bring into retirement, the more options you have for keeping busy.

Have a plan ahead of time

While it's easy to see why so many people feel isolated and unfulfilled in early retirement, you can avoid that with proper planning. It's important to figure out how you'll fill your days in retirement before your career comes to an end.

One option is to take a part-time job. Even if you don't need the money, it can be a good way to keep busy and socialize.

Another option is to volunteer for a cause that means a lot to you. Data from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health found that volunteering reduced the odds of depression among sufferers by 43%. And it's easy to see why: When you volunteer, you bring new meaning to your life. And if it's work you can feel good about doing, it's likely to lift your mood on a broad level.

Be open to new experiences

If you're struggling to find your footing early on in retirement -- or you reach a point down the line when your mental health starts to decline -- one thing that might help is trying out new experiences. That could mean joining a club, learning a new language, or dabbling in a sport you haven't tried before.

There's something about experiencing new things that can help people feel better when they're in a slump. And you may find that branching out also allows you to expand your social network.

Adjusting to retirement is often not as easy as people expect, so take care of your mental health during that transition. And decide ahead of time how to avoid some of the challenges you might face once you end your career.

