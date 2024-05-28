Medpace (MEDP) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Medpace (MEDP) reached $390.81, with a +0.07% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of outsourced clinical development services had lost 2.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.19%.

The upcoming earnings release of Medpace will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.52, marking a 30.57% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $529.73 million, indicating a 14.94% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.29 per share and revenue of $2.17 billion, indicating changes of +27.14% and +14.92%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Medpace. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.53% increase. Medpace presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Medpace currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.61. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.7.

Meanwhile, MEDP's PEG ratio is currently 1.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.