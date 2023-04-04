MDYV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.27, changing hands as low as $65.10 per share. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MDYV's low point in its 52 week range is $57.6311 per share, with $75.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.17.
