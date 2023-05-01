MDYV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.66, changing hands as high as $65.71 per share. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MDYV's low point in its 52 week range is $57.6311 per share, with $75.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.65.
