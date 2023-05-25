MDT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.74, changing hands as low as $82.31 per share. Medtronic PLC shares are currently trading off about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDT's low point in its 52 week range is $75.765 per share, with $101.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.04. The MDT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

