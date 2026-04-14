MDLN Gets FDA Warning for Quality Lapses in Angiographic Syringes

Medline Inc. (MDLN recently received a warning letter from the FDA, citing multiple violations related to manufacturing and quality system processes at its New York facility. The regulatory action follows an inspection conducted in December 2025 that identified significant deficiencies in the production of angiographic control syringes and related cardiovascular procedure kits.

The FDA classified the devices as “adulterated,” indicating non-compliance with current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) requirements. The agency highlighted concerns around inadequate quality controls, insufficient corrective and preventive action (CAPA) procedures and lapses in design verification protocols.

Price Performance

Even after the April 7 warning letter from the FDA, Medline’s shares have gained 9.5%. The company’s shares have risen 12.4% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 14.7% decline. The S&P 500 has decreased 0.5% in the same time frame.

The FDA’s warning letter to Medline highlights critical gaps in quality management and regulatory compliance. While the company has initiated corrective measures, the effectiveness and timeliness of its response will be closely monitored. The outcome of this process will be pivotal in determining Medline’s operational stability and long-term positioning within the highly regulated medical device industry.



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More on the Warning Letter

A key issue outlined in the FDA’s letter relates to Medline’s handling of product complaints associated with syringe disconnections. The company received hundreds of complaints, including incidents involving potential patient risk, such as air embolism and clinician exposure to biohazards. Despite these signals, the FDA noted that Medline’s corrective actions were not proportionate to the severity of the risks identified.

The agency further criticized the firm’s CAPA framework, stating that Medline failed to adequately reassess or escalate corrective measures even after post-market data indicated persistent issues. Complaint rates remained significantly high throughout 2025, raising concerns over the effectiveness of implemented fixes.

The FDA identified deficiencies in facility maintenance and environmental controls. Inspectors observed particulate accumulation on manufacturing equipment in cleanroom environments, with more than 100 complaints linked to foreign matter contamination in devices or packaging. The agency indicated that cleaning procedures and documentation were insufficient to ensure consistent compliance.

Design verification processes also came under scrutiny. The FDA noted that Medline did not adequately validate whether certain device components met required standards following design modifications, potentially affecting product reliability across multiple device categories.

According to industry reporting, the warning letter underscores regulatory concerns about the reliability and safety of angiographic syringes used in critical diagnostic and interventional procedures. The issues flagged by the FDA could have broader implications for customer trust and operational continuity if not addressed promptly.

Strategic and Regulatory Implications

The FDA has asked Medline to respond within 15 business days, detailing corrective measures and implementation timelines. Failure to sufficiently address the violations could lead to further regulatory actions, including product seizures, injunctions, or monetary penalties.

Moreover, unresolved compliance concerns may hinder approvals for future devices and limit access to key regulatory certifications required for international markets.

The warning letter also comes amid the transition to the updated Quality Management System Regulation (QMSR), which became effective in February 2026, potentially increasing compliance expectations for device manufacturers.

Medline Inc. Price

Medline Inc. price | Medline Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Medline carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the same medical industry are Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, Globus Medical GMED and Biodesix BDSX.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 12 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8%. Revenues of $45 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PACB has an estimated earnings decline rate of 1.9% against the industry’s 11.4% growth. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.7%.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.28, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $826 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.6% compared with the industry’s 14% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.2%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 49 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 53.33%. Revenues of $29 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.1%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 22.5% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed in one and met in the other, with the average surprise being 16.64%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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