MCO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $222.14, changing hands as low as $209.40 per share. Moody's Corp. shares are currently trading down about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCO's low point in its 52 week range is $170.08 per share, with $287.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $219.38. The MCO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

