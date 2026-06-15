McGraw Hill Q4 Earnings Call Highlights AI Push & K-12 Timing Risks

McGraw Hill, Inc. MH used its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto frame fiscal 2027 less around the latest beat and more around where growth should come from next. Management emphasized AI-enabled product expansion, a multi-year literacy refresh cycle and further debt reduction.

McGraw Hill beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 by 113.3%. The company reported revenues of $463.7 million, which beat the consensus mark of $441.2 million by 5.1%. On theearnings call however, executives spent more time defending K-12 timing and outlining the next leg of recurring revenue growth.

McGraw Hill, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

McGraw Hill, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | McGraw Hill, Inc. Quote

MH Leans Into Forward AI Case

Philip Moyer, president and chief executive officer, said that his core message for shareholders is to preserve profitability, reduce debt and accelerate growth in fiscal 2027 and beyond. Moyer tied that plan to trusted content, proprietary learning data and wider use of AI across the portfolio.

Moyer said that McGraw Hill launched eight AI learning tools serving more than 7.5 million users, with three additional launches planned this fiscal year. He also introduced a pilot for an agentic AI tool designed to make the company’s precision education model accessible as a trusted AI agent.

Management argued that generic AI remains less relevant to customers than purpose-built tools tied to curriculum, standards, accessibility and measurable learning outcomes. That framing shaped much of the prepared remarks and later Q&A.

McGraw Hill Sees 2027 as a Setup Year

Robert Sallmann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, guided fiscal 2027 revenue of $2.12-$2.18 billion and recurring revenues of $1.59-$1.63 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $750-$790 million, with a midpoint margin of 35.9%, up 50 basis points year over year.

Sallmann said that the dollar revenue outlook is consistent with expectations set at the IPO, while recurring revenues and adjusted EBITDA are tracking ahead of those earlier targets. He also said that the unlevered free cash flow should reach $400 million, up roughly 20% year over year.

The guidance assumes continued higher education share gains, a measured view on enrollment, improvement in international markets and K-12 capture rates at the low end of the historical 25-30%. That last point was the key constraint on the otherwise constructive outlook.

MH Finds Strength in Higher Education

Higher Education remained the clearest operating bright spot. Fiscal 2026 segment revenues rose 12.3% to $879 million, while fourth-quarter revenues increased 1.6% year over year to $258 million. Net dollar retention reached 114%, and Evergreen accounted for 68% of segment revenues.

Sallmann told analysts that share gains remained the largest growth driver, with added support from enrollment, pricing and lower sales returns. He said that the company realized closer to 2% net price this year, above the roughly 1% level he had previously cited.

That matters for the 2027 algorithm. Management expects share gains to continue, but some fiscal 2026 tailwinds, especially the benefit from lower returns, will not repeat at the same level.

McGraw Hill Faces More K-12 Timing Questions

K-12 remained the main area of investor scrutiny. Fiscal 2026 segmental revenues fell 8.9% to $884.5 million, reflecting a smaller market opportunity, though management said that performance still exceeded expectations on stronger capture rates in the key adoption markets.

In response to questions from Needham and Goldman Sachs, Sallmann said that fiscal 2027 assumptions reflect capture at the low end of the historical range. He pointed to Texas math and California math as the main variables still moving through the selling season.

Moyer was more explicit on the call, describing the California math market as fragmented and still unsettled on pedagogy. He said that districts are taking longer to decide, but argued that delayed decisions have also given McGraw Hill time to refine materials and improve positioning for later adoption years.

MH Puts Literacy at the Center of the Pitch

If math is the near-term pressure point, literacy is the longer-term opportunity management that investors want to focus on. Moyer said that the English language represents about 40% of the company’s historical K-12 revenues and could benefit from a nationwide Science of Reading refresh cycle.

Moyer highlighted early district wins, top scores on the Colorado curriculum rubric and a California ELA adoption opportunity beginning in fiscal 2028. He also described the company’s new ELA suite, Emerge, Summit and Soar, as the largest curriculum investment in McGraw Hill’s history.

In Q&A, management also pushed back on the idea that state-backed open resources would easily displace commercial content in literacy. Moyer said that the multilingual, accessibility and screen-time requirements make the category harder to replicate than some recent math experiments.

McGraw Hill Balances Growth & Deleveraging

Capital allocation was another consistent theme. Sallmann said that the company reduced the gross debt by $645.6 million in fiscal 2026 and remains focused on reaching its 2-2.5 times net leverage target.

He also said that the board authorized a $50-million share repurchase plan, while keeping room for selective tuck-in acquisitions. Management described the framework as balanced, with internal investment still the first call on capital.

Coming out of theearnings call the company’s posture was disciplined rather than expansive. Management presented fiscal 2027 as a year to convert higher education momentum, prepare for ELA adoption and keep using cash flow to strengthen the balance sheet.

Zacks Signals on MH

MH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, a Momentum Score of A and a VGM Score of A. Within the Zacks framework, the rank remains the first screen because it is driven by earnings estimate revisions, while the Style Scores help identify which stocks look strongest on value, growth, momentum, or a combined basis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stronger Style Scores still matter and higher grades are viewed more favorably than lower ones. Still, the rank can change after a quarterly report as analysts revise estimates, so the current combination should be read as a snapshot of near-term stock characteristics rather than a fixed signal.

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