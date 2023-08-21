McDonald's Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MCD

In trading on Monday, shares of McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $279.77, changing hands as low as $278.68 per share. McDonald's Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCD's low point in its 52 week range is $230.58 per share, with $299.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $280.11. The MCD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

