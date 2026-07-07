McCormick Is Shifting From the Spice Rack to the Refrigerator With This $45 Billion Deal

Key Points

The company's core seasoning business has lost market share over the past few years to cheaper alternatives in the spice aisle.

Unilever Foods brands like Hellmann's and Knorr face less competition from store brands.

Integration will be a challenge, as the deal is not expected to close until at least mid-2027.

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The spice aisle will no longer determine McCormick's (NYSE: MKC) fate. In March, the 137-year-old company announced an agreement to merge with Unilever's (NYSE: UL) food division, a business 1.5 times its size, in a $45 billion transaction.

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The deal adds established brands like Hellmann's mayonnaise and Knorr bouillon to McCormick's portfolio, alongside household favorites like French's mustard and Frank's RedHot sauce.

The addition of Unilever Foods is an attempt to address the structural weakness that has weighed on the stock over the past few years. The complex nature of the transaction has done little to win over investors.

A strategic shift away from seasonings

The stock has been under pressure from the growth of private-label brands. In its core spice and seasoning category, store brands now command nearly 40% of unit volume, one of the highest penetrations in any grocery aisle.

This has eroded the company's pricing power and contributed to its recent underperformance. The merger is designed to dilute the effect of this challenged category.

Post-merger, the spice business will shrink from over 30% of total sales to less than 15%. In its place, McCormick adds categories like mayonnaise and bouillon, which face less private-label competition due to strong brand loyalty and taste differentiation.

The combined company will be larger, more diversified, and more profitable, with operating margins projected to expand from 17% to 21% post-integration. Yet, some investors see a complex transaction that dilutes current shareholders, adds significant debt, and creates a year-long overhang.

Integration will take time

The transaction is structured as a Reverse Morris Trust, which complicates matters for shareholders of both companies. Existing McCormick shareholders will be heavily diluted, while debt on the balance sheet will increase to 4 times net debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Meanwhile, Unilever shareholders may create selling pressure on the stock after receiving their MKC shares.

The strategic rationale for reducing spice exposure is sound, but the execution risks create uncertainty. The merger is not expected to close until mid-2027 at the earliest, creating an extended overhang.

Currently, with inflation driving shoppers to cheaper alternatives, there's no reason to rush into the stock. As the dust settles on the deal and we get a better sense of the company's integration plans and cost structure, the stock could be worth a closer look.

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Bryan White has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends McCormick. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.