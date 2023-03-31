McCormick & (MKC.V) Declares $0.39 Dividend

McCormick & said on March 29, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on April 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $79.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.95%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.72%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 2.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=215).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.86% Downside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for McCormick & is $78.44. The forecasts range from a low of $64.09 to a high of $95.19. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.86% from its latest reported closing price of $79.93.

The projected annual revenue for McCormick & is $6,771MM, an increase of 5.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in McCormick &. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKC.V is 0.04%, an increase of 6.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 130.12% to 1,355K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Dearborn Partners holds 505K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Brown Advisory holds 189K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 83.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKC.V by 548.62% over the last quarter.

Colony Group holds 150K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kinneret Advisory holds 58K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 87.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKC.V by 812.53% over the last quarter.

WMS Partners holds 56K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

