MBIA Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MBIA Inc. (MBI):

Earnings: -$36 million in Q2 vs. -$61 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.72 in Q2 vs. -$1.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MBIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$47 million or -$0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.54 per share Revenue: $40 million in Q2 vs. $18 million in the same period last year.

