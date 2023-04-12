MAXIMUS (MMS) Declares $0.28 Dividend

MAXIMUS said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $81.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.37%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 2.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 745 funds or institutions reporting positions in MAXIMUS. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMS is 0.28%, an increase of 31.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 76,186K shares. The put/call ratio of MMS is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MAXIMUS is $98.94. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.25% from its latest reported closing price of $81.60.

The projected annual revenue for MAXIMUS is $4,822MM, an increase of 1.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEQHX - Fidelity Hedged Equity Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Versor Investments holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 23K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SAOAX - Guggenheim Alpha Opportunity Fund A holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Mid Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 14.64% over the last quarter.

Maximus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

